X!

Experts: EU loan will help Ukraine resist for a couple more years

News
Riho Terras.
Riho Terras. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to Estonian military experts, the planned €90 billion EU loan will enable Ukraine to hold out for a few more years. However, with the U.S.'s focus elsewhere, they believe EU has shown neither sufficient strength nor unity in support of Ukraine.

The €90 billion in loans represents approximately 0.5 percent of the EU's gross domestic product (GDP). According to Estonian MEP Riho Terras, who is a member of the European People's Party group in the European Parliament, if the loan comes through, Ukraine will be able to hold out for another two years.

"The situation is clearly difficult at the moment. However, the whole country has been kept afloat by European support. If this €90 billion loan is taken out and secured for Ukraine, then Ukraine will be able to hold out for the next year and the year after that," said MEP Riho Terras, who is a member of the European People's Party group in the European Parliament.

Reserve Col. Hannes Toomsalu said the EU money will fill the gap in Ukraine's national budget though in terms of weapons, less may be available to buy.

"It has been said that the money in Ukraine's budget will run out in April. That probably means salaries and everything else. If you look at how the Europeans are able to produce weapons, then according to the contracts that have been made public, those weapons are only just starting to arrive. Whether they can be bought anywhere at all is another question," said Reserve Col. Toomsalu.

The U.S.'s defense budget includes $400 million for arming Ukraine. At the same time, the U.S. has turned its attention to China and is now supplying Taiwan with weapons.

"We don't know what the U.S. and Trump are really thinking, or how long he is willing to be Putin's errand boy," said Terras. "In fact, it would be important for the Americans to show who is the boss in the world. And Russia is definitely not that today," said Terras.

At the same time, Russia's economic situation is also nothing to brag about. The increase in Russia's military budget is starting to have a visible impact.

"Russia's budget is increasing, but analysts have written that it is only due to loans and internal restructuring that they are able to put this additional money into the budget. In other words, taxes and prices in Russia are rising," said Reserve Col. Toomsalu.

Although Ukraine is increasingly exhausted by the war, Reserve Col. Toomsalu believes the Russians would not remain in Pokrovsk for so long if their superiority were actually decisive.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Jet2 launches winter 2026 flights from Tallinn to Leeds and London Gatwick

13:56

Experts: EU loan will help Ukraine resist for a couple more years

13:10

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

12:20

Phone numbers beginning with 8 increasingly common in Estonia

11:27

Fear of fraud causing people to ignore calls from couriers and police

10:43

Tõnis Saarts: The year of triumph for conservatives

10:00

Real estate experts predict secondary market price rises in 2026

09:08

Experts: Chinese e-commerce platform Temu's arrival may threaten local economy

08:24

Dissertation: New tool will help better protect groundwater in Estonia

19.12

Baltic Olympic committees oppose lifting Russian and Belarusian athletes ban

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

18.12

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

18.12

Estonia could close border with Russia after illegal crossing, minister says

19.12

Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

18.12

Estonia's police send black Christmas cards to over 800 dangerous drivers

18.12

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

18.12

Genocide scholar: The shadow of the Holocaust leaves us blind to other wars

19.12

Ministry official: Russia trying to hide Ukraine's frontline successes

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

09:08

Experts: Chinese e-commerce platform Temu's arrival may threaten local economy

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo