e-Governance Academy procuring IT equipment for Cuba under EU-funded project

Computers.
Computers. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Tallinn-based e-Governance Academy Foundation (eGA) has launched a procurement process to find a supplier of IT equipment for Cuba's digitalization, with an estimated cost of €441,000, as part of an EU-funded project.

The independent foundation is working with FIIAPP, the Spanish Government's development cooperation organization, on the four-year EU "Cuba Digital" project to modernize public administration on the communist island nation.

The project aims to improve the Cuban Tax Authority's digital public services and support the development of the national statistics system, public registries, and cadastre systems.

On Thursday, eGA initiated the tender to purchase ICT equipment for Cuba. The procurement includes IT and peripheral devices, development equipment, mobile communication devices, display solutions, and other technology. The equipment is funded by the European Union.

Cuba has already taken inspiration from Estonia's state service eesti.ee portal after a study visit to Tallinn in 2022, creating cubagob.cu.

EGA's Head of Communications, Anu Vahtra-Hellat, said the goal is to improve the availability and quality of digital services.

"In our work, we draw on the experience gained from developing Estonia's digital state and adapt it to the Cuban context," she added. "The mentioned equipment is being procured as part of this project to implement the goals of EU-Cuba cooperation."

ERR News interviewed eGA's Executive Director Hannes Astok about the project last year, read more HERE.

The e-Governance Academy is an independent centre of excellence on digital transformation. The foundation helps implement Estonia's digital transformation experience and has worked with 143 countries around the world since 2002.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

