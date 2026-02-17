e-Governance Academy receives 3 bids for Cuba digitalization procurement

Three bids were submitted by the deadline in the tender launched by the e-Governance Academy to find a supplier of equipment needed for the digitalization of communist Cuba.

In January, the independent foundation the e-Governance Academy launched a €441,000 procurement to purchase ICT equipment for the Cuban state as part of an EU-funded joint project with Spain.

Three bids were submitted on time, one from Estonian company Delta OÜ and two from Barcelona-based firms CT Impex Trading and Galactica Technology SL.

The bids are being evaluated by the e-Governance Academy.

The €3 million "Cuba Digital" was launched in 2024 and seeks to "empower digital transformation" in the communist country – an ally of Russia – by creating online services and expanding access to them

Both Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) criticized the project.

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee will visit the e-Governance Academy, and the institution's priorities and objectives will be discussed.

