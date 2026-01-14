e-Governance Academy: EU's aid to Cuba is the result of geopolitical struggle

Chairman of the board of the e-Governance Academy Hannes Astok justified the need to help Cuba with its digitalization arguing that if the EU does not provide aid China, Russia, or someone else will.

The independent e-Governance Academy foundation is working with FIIAPP, the Spanish Government's development cooperation organization, on the four-year EU-funded "Cuba Digital" project to modernize public administration on the communist island nation.

Estonia creates the services, while Spain is drawing up the legal framework for public and private information use with the aim of reducing existing inequalities.

Last week, it was reported that the foundation is procuring €441,000 worth of equipment for the project, which has drawn criticism from politicians and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Astok told Vikerraadio the e-Governance Academy is implementing a project approved by the European Commission and the EU delegation in Cuba.

When asked why it is necessary to contribute to Cuba's technological development, he said the wider geopolitical context must be taken into account.

A street in Cuba. Source: MarioYorba from Pixabay.

While the goal of development cooperation is to improve people's living conditions, there is also a huge geopolitical struggle in the background to pull various countries into one sphere of influence or another, the chairman said on Monday.

"Helping Cuba is, without any doubt, a moral obligation for the European Union, because Latin America and the Caribbean countries have historically had very close ties with Europe. At the same time, it's a consequence of geopolitical rivalry: if Europe does not do it, then China, Russia, or someone else, a third or seventh party, could step in," Astok said.

He added that with countries like Cuba, channels are still constantly sought to keep dialogue open to bring them closer because one day the situation may change and those relationships might become important.

Astok said the responsibility for the e-Governance Academy's programs does not lie with the foundation itself.

"Again, our choices are not really our own. Whether cooperation is undertaken with a certain country is up to the donor to decide, be it the European Union, a bank, or a particular country. We go wherever the donors call us to carry out a project," he said.

eGA and Cuban stakeholders after the meeting at the Union of Cuban IT Experts. Source: eGA

Astok is convinced that digitalization is one of the reasons for Estonia's success, as it keeps corruption levels low and makes information visible and accessible.

"We see very clearly that the more society has access to all kinds of digital communication channels, the more transparent and successful those societies are," he stressed.

The chairman said undemocratic countries must be nudged in a better direction by showing them the appeal of the European way of life and why they should turn toward it.

"If all we do is talk and wave our hands, that won't help. We must actually get things done in these countries," he said.

e-Governance Academy's communications manager Anu Vahtra-Hellat said over the past three years, 82 percent of the e-Governance Academy's projects have been EU-funded.

In 2024, the Estonian state funded just 1 percent of all academy projects, all of which were specifically related to assistance for Ukraine and Moldova.

Sanctioned chips

A potential bidder for the foundation's procurement said the equipment included an NVIDIA graphics card, which the U.S. has banned from sale to Havana and several other countries last year.

The e-Government Academy said on Tuesday it is consulting its partners about the issue.

"The hardware is intended specifically for carrying out the project's activities. We do not supply goods to Cuba that are under sanctions. We will review the procurement conditions with that in mind," Astok said.

The Cuba Digital project began in 2024.

