Estonian polar scientist: Research in Antarctica is extremely international

Priit Tisler is living in the Aboa station in Antarctica.
Priit Tisler is living in the Aboa station in Antarctica. Source: Private library
Estonian polar scientist Priit Tisler said that as the weather plays such a big role in Antarctica, there are two moments at the research station there, which are most special for him: when he first arrives and when he leaves.

"Everything around us is very summery right now, which may seem a little strange to say at the turn of the year and in January, but the sun is shining because it is the southern hemisphere and the middle of summer in Antarctica, which means the sun is in the sky 24/7," Estonian polar scientist Priit Tisler told ERR.

"The area where we are located is called Queen Maud Land, and it is a scientific research base belonging to our dear northern neighbors, the Finns."

The blue, black and white flag of Estonia has also already been flown at the research station over ten times.

"This is a summer station that is only used during the summer period – from November to February – after which the station is just maintained," said Tisler, who has completed over more than ten separate expeditions to Antarctica.

Tisler's first Antarctic expeditions were purely for scientific research.

However, opportunities later arose for him to also get involved in the logistics and technical side of running the station. "We have scientific equipment here at the station that operates year-round, and we are currently maintaining these devices," said Tisler.

This year, the expedition team consists of only six people. "The station can accommodate 20 people. Scientific work in Antarctica is extremely international."

"Since the weather plays a huge role, there are always two peak moments when traveling there. You feel great when you get there and then when you leave," said Tisler, who is due to head back to Estonia in the first half of February.

Editor: Annika Remmel

Source: "Vikerhommik," presenter Kaja Kärner

