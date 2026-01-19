Estonian foreign minister: Europe has its own powerplays

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told ERR that amid U.S. tariff threats, it's worth staying calm — EU countertariffs could seriously impact the U.S. economy.

What is Estonia's position on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats?

As I said at the end of last year: let's fasten our seatbelts and stay calm and confident. Estonia is a member of the European Union. At the moment, EU member state ambassadors have convened and foreign ministers are likely to meet on Monday as well. If necessary, the European Union is capable of responding with tariffs of its own.

But for now, the United States has not made any final decisions. I believe Europe must show strength and unity. We also have the economic leverage to do so, as the U.S. economy is heavily dependent on trade with the European Union.

What message did Estonia's ambassador take to the meeting?

Our main message is that we firmly support Denmark. We stand strongly for the principle that territorial integrity must be upheld and no one can alter borders by force. For Estonia, this is an existential issue — just as it is for Europe more broadly.

Another important message is that Europe must remain united. Right now, the ambassadors are essentially gauging and measuring the level of courage among the 27 member states.

What is the current state of the alliance between Europe and the U.S.? Is NATO still alive?

NATO is alive and we're addressing issues as they arise. But it's clear that over the past year, we've seen that these relationships are conditional and that's actually bringing the European allies closer together. If someone wants to negotiate with Trump or if Trump wants something from us, then we also have our own strengths to put our demands on the table. Let's stay calm about it.

Doesn't all of this distract from Russia's war of aggression and from Ukraine, which still needs support?

Without a doubt, Putin, and perhaps China's leader as well, is quietly laughing to himself because all these tensions between allies — whether within NATO or more broadly between Europe and the U.S. — only serve the real aggressor's interests. It's in our and Europe's best interest to keep transatlantic relations functioning by using the strengths we have. But it's also true that these relationships are conditional and we need to understand that we have to do our part.

--

