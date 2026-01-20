Estonia's candidate not selected for European Central Bank vice president role

Outgoing Governor of Eesti Pank Madis Müller was not selected as vice president of the European Central Bank, after euro area finance ministers on Monday chose Boris Vujčić, head of Croatia's central bank.

Vujčić, 61, is serving his third term as president of Croatia's central bank and has a background in economics.

He will begin his term as vice president on July 1, when the term of the current officeholder, Spain's Luis de Guindos, comes to an end.

Müller's term as governor of Eesti Pank ends on June 6, 2026. In late October, the central bank's supervisory board selected Ülo Kaasik, the current deputy governor, to succeed him.

The ECB's six-member Executive Board currently consists of President Christine Lagarde of France; Vice President Luis de Guindos of Spain; and members Piero Cipollone (Italy), Frank Elderson (Netherlands), Philip Lane (Ireland), and Isabel Schnabel (Germany).

The European Central Bank is the body responsible for implementing euro area monetary policy and managing the central bank's operations.

