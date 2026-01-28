X!

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

News
Tax declaration.
Tax declaration. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Income tax declarations start on Feburary 16 this year and refunds will begin at the start of March for those who submit them online, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board said on Wednesday.

Pre-filled income tax return will be available in the e-MTA e-services environment once the declaration period has started. The tax rate for last year's income is 22 percent.

While the "tax hump" will be eliminated this year, it still applies to last year's income.

This means the tax-free income was up to €654 per month and up to €7,848 per year, depending on an individual's income. The tax-free income for old-age pensioners is €776 per month.

Those who submit their declarations via e-MTA will start receiving income tax refunds for overpaid amounts from March 5; for those submitting on paper, refunds will start from March 18.

Last year, 2 percent of declarations were made on paper.

The deadline for submitting tax returns is April 30.

A declaration does not need to be submitted by people whose income tax has been properly withheld or whose income does not exceed the tax-free income threshold.

Regarding investment income, Madis Laas, head of the income tax department, said declarations in this category have been increasing year by year. Parents must also declare their children's investment income.

Taxation of crypto assets has become more favorable: whereas previously losses could not be deducted from gains, this is now possible. Laas said crypto assets are one of the sectors the agency will be focusing on this year.

All platform income – such as AirBNB, Booking.com, Facebook Marketplace, Bolt, Wolt, and Yaga – must also be declared.

Another sector under the Tax and Customs Board's scrutiny is real estate sales and rental income, Laas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming. Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Estonians in the Bundesliga: Mets' St. Pauli lose, Hein's Werder Bremen salvage a draw

15:33

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

14:54

Daniil Glinka wins again in Portugal, seeing off former world top 60 player

14:18

Valga 'peeping' case raises questions about law on drone use

13:55

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

13:54

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

13:21

Former Estonian president on seeking another term: Politicians say I'm a real pain

13:01

Smart-ID+ upgrade aims to outwit scammers with new authentication tools

12:59

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe wins prestigious UAE tour

12:29

Rescue Board chief: Civil defense funding has been continually shrinking

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

13:54

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

27.01

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

27.01

Royal visit guide: Danes love their king very much

27.01

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

09:14

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

08:16

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo