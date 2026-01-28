Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

Income tax declarations start on Feburary 16 this year and refunds will begin at the start of March for those who submit them online, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board said on Wednesday.

Pre-filled income tax return will be available in the e-MTA e-services environment once the declaration period has started. The tax rate for last year's income is 22 percent.

While the "tax hump" will be eliminated this year, it still applies to last year's income.

This means the tax-free income was up to €654 per month and up to €7,848 per year, depending on an individual's income. The tax-free income for old-age pensioners is €776 per month.

Those who submit their declarations via e-MTA will start receiving income tax refunds for overpaid amounts from March 5; for those submitting on paper, refunds will start from March 18.

Last year, 2 percent of declarations were made on paper.

The deadline for submitting tax returns is April 30.

A declaration does not need to be submitted by people whose income tax has been properly withheld or whose income does not exceed the tax-free income threshold.

Regarding investment income, Madis Laas, head of the income tax department, said declarations in this category have been increasing year by year. Parents must also declare their children's investment income.

Taxation of crypto assets has become more favorable: whereas previously losses could not be deducted from gains, this is now possible. Laas said crypto assets are one of the sectors the agency will be focusing on this year.

All platform income – such as AirBNB, Booking.com, Facebook Marketplace, Bolt, Wolt, and Yaga – must also be declared.

Another sector under the Tax and Customs Board's scrutiny is real estate sales and rental income, Laas said.

