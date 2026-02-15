X!

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

Income tax declarations for 2025 can be submitted to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) from Monday, February 16.

Head of the MTA's Income Tax Department, Madis Laas, said there is no need to rush. "Income tax returns can be submitted from February 16 to April 30 this year", he said.

Over paid tax will start to be repaid from March 5.

The easiest way to submit the 2025 income tax return is via the e-services environment e-MTA. It is possible to do so with a valid ID card, Smart-ID or Mobile-ID, along with valid PIN codes.

Users of the e-ID of the Member States of the EU can access the e-services environment if they have an e-ID that meets the requirements.

Due to the spread of scam e-mails, the MTA strongly advises everyone to sign in to the e-services environment e-MTA only via the official website emta.ee by selecting E-services.

Last month, the agency urged residents to update their documents to make sure they could apply during the time period.

Anna Õuekallas, head of the eID Department at the Information System Authority (RIA), before filing the income tax return, it is worth checking that your documents and PIN codes are valid, and the devices used to access e-services are secure.

"We always recommend using the latest versions of ID software and keeping the operating system and antivirus software of both your computer and smart device constantly updated. Preventive control helps to avoid both technical failures and potential security risks," she explained.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

