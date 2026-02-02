X!

President appoints US ambassador as Estonia's new top diplomat at NATO

News
Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk.
Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's new ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels will be the current Estonian ambassador to the United States, Kristjan Prikk.

President Alar Karis recalled Estonia's current ambassador to NATO, Jüri Luik, and appointed Prikk as the new representative.

Both Luik and Prikk have been in their current positions since 2021.

Prikk has had three stints in Washington, and his previous assignments include the defense counsellor at the Estonian Embassy in Washington, D.C (2010-2013) and the director of the international co-operation department of the Ministry of Defense (2007-2010).

Before joining the Estonian Ministry of Defense, he worked on NATO enlargement and NATO partnership with Russia, Ukraine and Georgia at the Security Policy and Arms Control Bureau of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2006-2007).

Prikk holds a Master's degree from the Strategic Studies Program of the United States Army War College (2013) and a Bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Tartu, Estonia (2000).

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

