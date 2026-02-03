X!

US approves over $200 million for Baltic security in 2026

Estonia has previously used U.S. funding to buy HIMARS ammunition.
The U.S. Congress approved $200 million in security funding to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania under the U.S.–Baltic defence assistance programme on Tuesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

Congress approved the budgets for defense and overseas missions on Tuesday, which include security assistance for the Baltic States.

The three countries have been allocated $200 million to the U.S.–Baltic defense assistance programme, the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), under the defense budget.

A further $10 million has been earmarked for Estonia through the defense assistance programme Foreign Military Financing (FMF) under the overseas missions budget.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the funding shows the U.S. remains committed to maintaining and strengthening transatlantic relations. 

"Estonia has very strong support in the U.S. Congress. The U.S. secretary of war and members of Congress have repeatedly confirmed that Estonia and the other Baltic states are so-called model allies, and today's funding decision certainly reflects this," he said.

Margus Tsahkna and Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The BSI was established in 2020 to develop the Baltic States' independent defense capabilities and interoperability. The funding is split among the three countries every year according to capability needs.

Estonia has previously used the funding to buy, among other things, ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, Javelin missiles and large-calibre artillery shells.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said U.S. security assistance over the years has allowed Estonia to "steadily" increase defense investments and "accelerate" capability developments.

"Estonia highly values the support of the U.S. Congress and the American people in ensuring security in our region," the minister said.

Tsahkna also highlighted Estonia's record-high defense spending, which will be over 5 percent of GDP this year. This makes the country one of the first NATO members to hit the new NATO target.

Washington has also allocated funding to the Baltic States through the U.S. Department of State under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for several years.

Estonia's exceptionally large FMF allocation in 2022 was intended for the procurement of ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system.

There were reports last year that Washington may cut funding to the Baltics and phase out the BSI. At the time, Pevkur said Estonia would cope if reductions were made.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

