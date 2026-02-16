ERR News is hiring a journalist

ERR News has a full-time vacancy for an English-speaking journalist and editor.

About the role:

ERR News is looking for a motivated journalist or writer with a solid understanding of Estonian current affairs to join our small team and help explain these topics to the wider world.

The role requires being able to spot a news story suitable for our audiences; the ability to translate, write and add context to articles to meet tight deadlines; and to work both independently and as part of a team.

An added bonus would be an interest in exploring integration issues of "new arrivals" (approx. after 2004) to give our growing local audience a louder voice.

About you:

Previous writing or journalistic experience is preferable

Estonian or English native speaker (ideally) with excellent written English

Interest in Estonian politics, foreign affairs, culture and integration issues

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Location:

Tallinn preferred, but remote work may be considered for the right candidate.

Deadline:

Applicants are requested to submit a CV and cover letter to cv@err.ee no later than March 9, 2026.

More information on the post can be obtained from the managing editor: helen.wright@err.ee

ERR's News is based at the Uudisetemaja on Kreutzwaldi tänav in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERRR

----

Eesti Rahvusringhääling võtab tööle ingliskeelse uudisteportaali news.err.ee

TOIMETAJA

kelle tööülesanneteks on news.err.ee lugude kirjutamine, toimetamine ja tõlkimine ning teemade valik koostöös ERRi uudistetoimetusega.

Töö on täiskoormusega ja töökoht asub Tallinnas.

Kandidaadilt ootame suurepärast inglise keele ja väga head eesti keele oskust. Vajalik on huvi Eesti ühiskonnas toimuva vastu, oskus kirjutada ning valmisolek tähtaegadest kinni pidada. Kasuks tuleb varasem töökogemus ajakirjanduses.

Pakume huvitavat tööd Eesti mõjukaima meediaorganisatsiooni uudistetoimetuses ja erakordset võimalust vahendada Eestis toimuvat üle maailma. Tööle saab asuda koheselt.

Kandideerijatel palume esitada CV koos kaaskirjaga aadressile cv@err.ee hiljemalt 09.03.2026

Lisainfot töö kohta saab vastutavalt toimetajalt Helen Wright'lt helen.wright@err.ee

--

