X!

ERR News is hiring a journalist

news
ERR logo.
ERR logo. Source: Anne Hämäläinen / ERR
news

ERR News has a full-time vacancy for an English-speaking journalist and editor.

About the role:

ERR News is looking for a motivated journalist or writer with a solid understanding of Estonian current affairs to join our small team and help explain these topics to the wider world. 

The role requires being able to spot a news story suitable for our audiences; the ability to translate, write and add context to articles to meet tight deadlines; and to work both independently and as part of a team. 

An added bonus would be an interest in exploring integration issues of "new arrivals" (approx. after 2004) to give our growing local audience a louder voice. 

About you: 

  • Previous writing or journalistic experience is preferable 
  • Estonian or English native speaker (ideally) with excellent written English
  • Interest in Estonian politics, foreign affairs, culture and integration issues    
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines 

Location:

Tallinn preferred, but remote work may be considered for the right candidate. 

Deadline:

Applicants are requested to submit a CV and cover letter to cv@err.ee no later than March 9, 2026.

More information on the post can be obtained from the managing editor: helen.wright@err.ee

ERR's News is based at the Uudisetemaja on Kreutzwaldi tänav in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERRR

----

Eesti Rahvusringhääling võtab tööle ingliskeelse uudisteportaali news.err.ee

TOIMETAJA

kelle tööülesanneteks on news.err.ee lugude kirjutamine, toimetamine ja tõlkimine ning teemade valik koostöös ERRi uudistetoimetusega.

Töö on täiskoormusega ja töökoht asub Tallinnas.

Kandidaadilt ootame suurepärast inglise keele ja väga head eesti keele oskust. Vajalik on huvi Eesti ühiskonnas toimuva vastu, oskus kirjutada ning valmisolek tähtaegadest kinni pidada. Kasuks tuleb varasem töökogemus ajakirjanduses.

Pakume huvitavat tööd Eesti mõjukaima meediaorganisatsiooni uudistetoimetuses ja erakordset võimalust vahendada Eestis toimuvat üle maailma. Tööle saab asuda koheselt.

Kandideerijatel palume esitada CV koos kaaskirjaga aadressile cv@err.ee hiljemalt 09.03.2026

Lisainfot töö kohta saab vastutavalt toimetajalt Helen Wright'lt helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

17:05

Lasse Liikane: A prison guard's view of Swedish prisoners in Tartu

16:32

Brit Mesipuu: What should parents do if they find their children 'vaping'

16:21

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

15:55

Overestimated inflation rate will impact Estonia's economy for years to come

15:31

Ardo Hansson: The slow pace of world market price drops reaching Estonia

15:02

Estonian race driver Ralf Aron in fiery shunt in Australia

14:31

Major Estonian natural gas seller to hike price in March

13:58

Reader's question: Does winter swimming really bring health benefits?

13:30

Estonians take clean sweep of all main Tartu Ski Marathon categories

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

15.02

Estonia looking into AI grading for native language exams

08:24

Food prices continued to rise in January

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

09:14

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo