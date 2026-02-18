X!

US DJ and producer Nikki Nair announces May Tallinn show

Nikki Nair.
Nikki Nair. Source: Jason Lindner
On May 16, dance music producer Nikki Nair, who gained major attention for his 2023 collaboration with Hudson Mohawke, is set to perform live at Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory.

Born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Nair later established himself on the Atlanta club scene and is known for his quirky, playful style. His sound combines humor, technical precision and raw physicality, blurring the lines between breakbeat, bass music, techno and electro.

Nikki Nair has released a number of EPs since 2018. His latest, "Violence Is The Answer (Future Classic)," features Yunè Pinku, Uffie, Blaketheman1000 and Harmony.

Nair's 2023 collaboration with Hudson Mohawke on the single "Set The Roof" brought even more international acclaim, with the song making it onto Pitchfork and Resident Advisor's lists of the best songs of the year.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

