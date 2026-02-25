New mussel farm to improve water quality in Haapsalu Bay

The University of Tartu will create a mussel farm in Haapsalu Bay that will help improve the rundown condition of the coastal area.

Haapsalu Bay is the most degraded part of Estonia's coastal sea, and the reason for this is its high nutrient levels.

The university has launched a procurement to build a mussel farm in the bay where blue mussels will be cultivated. They must be adapted to the Baltic Sea, where salinity is low and there is a seasonal risk of ice and storms.

The mussel farm will be constructed to ensure it remains in place even in large waves. During the winter period, the structures will be kept underwater to prevent ice damage and will be marked with buoys or floats.

The winner of the procurement must both supply and install the farm. It is also stipulated that no mechanical treatment of the seabed may take place during construction, except when installing the anchoring solution. Nor may cultivation materials be chemically treated during installation.

ERR has previously reported that the poor condition of Haapsalu Bay is due to high nutrient levels, and the University of Tartu's Estonian Marine Institute is studying whether algae and mussel farming could help improve the bay's water quality.

The Marine Institute's working group is participating in a comprehensive water management project for the West Estonian river basin, led by the Ministry of Climate, which will run until the end of 2033.

--

