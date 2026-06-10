Haapsalu Bay's mussel and seaweed farms plan postponed

The Estonian Marine Institute was set to install mussel and seaweed farms in Haapsalu Bay this summer, but failed procurement processes and equipment unsuitable for the bay's shallow waters have delayed the project by a year.

The Estonian Marine Institute wants to test seaweed and mussel farming in Haapsalu Bay and has spent the past year conducting studies and selecting suitable locations. The mussel and seaweed farms are expected to help improve water quality in the bay and prevent it from becoming overgrown.

The institute had planned to begin installing equipment in the water at the start of the summer, but the work has now been postponed by a year. Georg Martin, head of the Marine Biology Department at the Estonian Marine Institute, said the mussel farming project was delayed after procurement processes carried out this spring failed.

"We were looking for a turnkey solution for mussel farming where the entire system would be manufactured and installed. It turned out that the bids we received were too high, meaning we simply do not have funding on that scale," Martin said.

"Now we have to make changes, rethink certain aspects, perhaps adjust the scale or modify the design somewhat," he added.

No procurement process was held for the seaweed farming project, but Martin said it became clear that the planned equipment was not suitable for the shallow waters of Haapsalu Bay.

"One type of cultivation system was initially planned, but the water there is too shallow for it. We will also need to modify that design somewhat," Martin said.

According to Martin, the mussel and seaweed farms can be installed in Haapsalu Bay next spring.

"The window for mussel farming this year has now passed. It's already a bit too late to put the equipment in the water. We hope to have everything sorted out for next year, for the next season, with the technology slightly modified and new procurement processes completed," Martin said.

Martin added that although the mussel and seaweed farming trials are being funded by the European Union, the project timeline is long enough that the delay will not cause any problems.

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