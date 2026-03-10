X!

Estonian schools, AI approach win praise from visiting education leaders

News
Math class at Pärnu Koidula High School.
Math class at Pärnu Koidula High School. Source: author's submission
News

Education leaders from around the world gathered in Estonia this week to discuss how schools should adapt to artificial intelligence, with ministers visiting local classrooms.

Ministers and education officials from several countries dropped in to observe a variety of classrooms in Estonian schools on Monday.

At Tallinn's Laagna High School, Singaporean Minister for Education Desmond Lee and several officials joined students playing the xylophone during music class.

Singapore's education system is widely considered among the world's best. This is reflected in its top rankings in the OECD's Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests measuring student knowledge and skills. Estonia currently ranks sixth in the same comparison.

Singapore also emphasizes communication skills and encourages kindness and gratitude among students. Even so, Lee says they have a great deal to learn from Estonia's approach.

"What struck me was the initiative that the students had," he said, praising them for raising their hands and wanting to participate.

The minister also noted that students were encouraged to help guide fellow classmates.

"I think this is a function of the Estonian system that I've seen today, where you encourage student agency, student autonomy and a very strong rapport between the teachers and the students," he added.

Visiting delegates also joined in Finnish lessons and chemistry experiments, and in a seventh-grade math class, British Minister for School Standards Georgia Gould even tackled the same exercises as students.

"They were I think 13 years old, and they were doing a mix of math and coding," Gould said. "It was really interesting to see how the two were integrated."

PISA creator praises Estonian approach to AI

Education leaders from around 20 countries are in Estonia for a summit this week to discuss the future of the field, with the rapid spread of artificial intelligence (AI) looming especially large over the talks.

Andreas Schleicher, the creator of the PISA tests, said some countries such as Japan and France remain cautious about AI. Estonia, however, appears ready to take a leading role.

"You can see how [Estonian] teachers take it on in very intentional ways," he said. Rather than simply introducing new tools in the classroom, he said, teachers are considering how AI can support learning rather than undercut or replace it.

Keeping students from being overwhelmed by their workloads will require rethinking the entire education system, Schleicher argued, noting that it's clear young people are learning a lot in schools today that may no longer serve them as well in the future.

"If you think about something like science, you need to learn to think like a scientist today," he emphasized. "But not necessarily memorize lots of knowledge in physics and chemistry."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:53

Estonian schools, AI approach win praise from visiting education leaders

11:50

Alexela executive: Estonia will not run out of motor fuels

11:19

Court: Ida-Viru County school closure rode roughshod over parent's wishes

10:54

Black Butterfly Bread: Naïve artist Kairo opens new exhibition in Tartu

10:22

Tartu opposition leader criticizes walk back on planned cycle lanes

09:55

Culture minister: We cannot accept that Russia uses culture as war propaganda

09:32

Oliver Laas: Of age verification in operating systems

08:56

Estonia crashes out of Paralympics mixed curling as Latvia makes it to medals games

08:11

No big changes at southern border crossings after nighttime closures introduced

07:54

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

09.03

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

07:42

Gallery: Tallinn marks 82nd anniversary of Soviet March bombings Updated

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

09.03

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

09.03

Defense minister on Iran situation: Son taking over signals thirst for revenge

07:54

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo