Last Nordica plane to be handed over after Estonian airline bankruptcy

A Bombardier CRJ900 that Nordica leased from Transpordi Varahaldus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A Bombardier CRJ900 that Nordica leased from Transpordi Varahaldus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The final plane leased to Nordica will be delivered to its buyer in the coming weeks, marking the end of the Estonian state's involvement with the airline's fleet.

The state-owned company Transpordi Varahaldus, which had leased planes to Nordica via its subsidiary Regional Jet, sold all seven of its 88-seat Bombardier CRJ900NG jets.

After Nordica declared bankruptcy, Transpordi Varahaldus sought buyers and reached a deal last June with U.S. aviation firm Regional One.

Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, told ERR that six planes have already been delivered, with the last handover to follow soon. Parts and engines sold earlier brought in roughly $5 million.

As of the end of last year, the staff-free, debt-free company held €25 million, and according to Salmu, "no decisions have yet been made on how to use the proceeds from Transpordi Varahaldus' sales."

Nordica first launched in 2015, ahead of the bankruptcy of the previous state airline, Estonian Air. It operated under its own name from Tallinn until fall 2019, then shifted to providing subcontracted services.

In November 2024, Nordic Aviation Group and its Regional Jet subsidiary filed for bankruptcy. Nordica was declared bankrupt in court in January 2025, followed in February by a bankruptcy ruling for Regional Jet, which had flown under the Xfly brand.

Transpordi Varahaldus began operations in October 2015.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

