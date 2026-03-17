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Dozens of trees at Victims of Communism memorial destroyed by wet conditions

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The anniversary of the March deportation at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in 2025. Small apple trees in the background.
The anniversary of the March deportation at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in 2025. Small apple trees in the background. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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More than 30 apple trees have died due to excessively wet soil at the Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism and will be replaced later this year.

The State Real Estate (RKAS) agency said 172 apple trees were planted in 2018, but due to unsuitable, overly wet soil, the lifespan of some of the trees has been cut short. A tender has been launched to replace them.

The memorial site, established for the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, consists of two parts: "Teekond" (the Journey) and "Koduaed" (the Home Garden).

The first is a memorial corridor inscribed with the names of more than 22,000 people who were victims of communism.

The peace and sense of security of the "Koduaed" was intended to be conveyed by a park with apple trees and bees on the park-side wall of the memorial.

The first part of the memorial "the Journey." Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

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