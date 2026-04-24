X!

Dispute between ministers stalls Estonia's anti–money laundering bill

News
Stacks of euro bills.
Stacks of euro bills. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi and Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta are at odds over amendments to the Anti–Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act proposed by the Ministry of Finance. Because of these disagreements, the bill has stalled within the government.

The draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Finance would clarify the authority of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to request data from banks — both through mandatory orders and via the enforcement registry.

The FIU's task is to investigate suspicions of money laundering and terrorism financing, and for this reason the law grants it the ability to request information protected by both banking and business secrecy. Under the draft law, in cases of suspicion the FIU would have the right to request bank account statements.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta said that Eesti 200 does not agree with the changes proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

"We are talking about the protection of banking secrecy, and we are talking about significant investigative measures. For example, in criminal proceedings there is a long, detailed law that regulates how everything works. We cannot allow a situation where new procedures are created that are sort of proceedings, sort of investigations, and yet not investigations, and for which there is no clear set of rules. This is not something that can be resolved so easily," Pakosta said.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi said he finds it regrettable that the bill has been stalled in the government due to disagreements. According to Ligi, it is not possible to compare the FIU's administrative proceedings with criminal proceedings.

"The Financial Intelligence Unit must have access to bank data. It has to analyze money laundering risks. For that purpose, it has had access to bank accounts in all countries for 30 years already. There are 180 countries where such access exists, yet we keep talking as if there were some problem with banking secrecy in Estonia. There is not. The FIU does not get arbitrary access. It is granted only in cases of justified suspicion and not automatically, as our opponents claim, but based on an application," Ligi said.

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Ligi added that he wants to put the discussion of the legislative amendment on the agenda of a government meeting next week.

Andrei Korobeinik, vice chair of the Riigikogu Finance Committee and a member of the Center Party, supports the view that there should be no access to bank accounts.

"I do not rule out at all that it will eventually pass, but I believe that many politicians will fight to make sure it does not happen during their term of office," Korobeinik said.

According to Korobeinik, the disputes within the coalition are being fueled by the approaching elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Estonian engineers hoping to offer logistics services on the moon with Cube Rover

17:01

Supreme Court: Vaccine mandate didn't violate ambulance crews' rights

16:43

Coop Pank enters Estonia's booming investment services market

16:30

Minors are not allowed to mow lawns as paid job in Estonia

16:15

Alar Lehesmets: There is no mass phone surveillance in Estonia

16:07

Viljandi house may get plaque commemorating its Jewish heritage

16:00

Dispute between ministers stalls Estonia's anti–money laundering bill

15:59

Gallery: NYC, Stockholm artists probe how history is staged in Tallinn show

15:40

Estonia wants Patarei Museum name to focus on communist crimes

15:25

Estonian native chickens show remarkable genetic continuity

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.04

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed Updated

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

23.04

'Stalker' filming location in Tallinn makes European film heritage list

23.04

EKRE MP suggests no-divorce marriage as birth rate fix, drawing criticism

22.04

FSB recruits residents of Estonia online: how it works

23.04

Estonia's nuclear energy developer baffled by grid operator's gas-fired plants plan

23.04

Labor Inspectorate sees no legal basis for LHV's staff replacement plan

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

09:28

Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

22.04

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo