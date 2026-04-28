Building evacuated over possible gas leak in Tallinn's Kesklinn

Residents were evacuated by the emergency services from a building in the center of Tallinn at around midday on Tuesday after reports of a possible gas leak.

The police, ambulance service and Rescue Board responded to the situation on Kaupmehe tänav, Delfi reported.

Operational duty officer at the North Prefecture, Rait Pikaro, said the emergency center was also told that one person might need assistance.

"Police officers were the first to respond to the scene to check the circumstances and identified a potential danger. To ensure the safety of the building's residents, everyone was evacuated and a perimeter has been established outside. The bomb squad is currently working to detect and eliminate a possible gas leak in the apartment," he said.

One resident told Delfi there were so many ambulances and police in the area that "it's like the 1990s are back."

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