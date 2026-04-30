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Slava Ukraina restaurant closes in Tallinn after surviving arson

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Restaurant Slava Ukraina
Restaurant Slava Ukraina Source: ERR
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The Slava Ukraina restaurant and cafe in Tallinn, co-founded by media executive Mart Luik, have closed their doors following the expiration of their lease agreement.

The restaurant at Vana-Kalamaja tänav 2 and the cafe at Kopli tänav 2c are currently closed. An Asian restaurant, Xinhai 1911, will move into the former Slava Ukraina premises in early May, Delfi reports.

Luik explained to Delfi that the main reason for the closure was the end of the lease, as the building's owner wanted to develop the real estate.

"We looked for a new location for a while but could not find a suitable one. The four years were very eventful, and we promoted the Ukrainian cause well, but we no longer have the energy to build up this active project again," Luik said.

As previously reported by ERR, the Slava Ukraina restaurant in Tallinn was targeted in an arson attack in late January 2025. The Harju District Court convicted two Moldovan citizens of the arson. According to the investigation, Russian special services ordered the attack.

The Slava Ukraina restaurant, which employed Ukrainian refugees, opened in the summer of 2022.

Co-founder Mart Luik has been an Estonian Public Broadcasting board member since 2022.

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Editor: Viktor Solts, Argo Ideon

Source: rus.err.ee

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