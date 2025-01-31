Police suspect arson as fire breaks out at Slava Ukraina restaurant in Tallinn

In the early hours of Friday morning, a fire broke out in the Ukrainian restaurant "Slava Ukraina" in Tallinn's Telliskivi district. Police suspect arson.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Britta Sepp told ERR that police received a report of the fire at the property on Kopli tänav at 4.45 a.m. on Friday, January 31.

"According to our preliminary information, it may have been arson. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated in criminal proceedings under the section on damage and destruction of property. This is a preliminary legal assessment as evidence is still being collected," Sepp said.

Siim Palu, head of communications at the PPA's northern prefecture, told ERR that at 4.45 a.m. the emergency center was informed that an automatic fire alarm had been activated in a building on Kopli tänav in Tallinn. Rescue workers were then dispatched to the scene.

"At the scene, fire was seen inside the building and the sprinklers were working. Rescue workers forced open the door and discovered a fire in the restaurant on the second floor. The fire was only in part of the restaurant, however, smoke was spreading into the hotel on the second floor," said Palu.

"Rescuer workers quickly extinguished the fire and the owner of the building turned off the electricity in the building. One person was brought out from the second floor of the building and checked by ambulance medics on the spot. The fire was extinguished and the premises ventilated by 6.04 a.m.," he added.

The owner of the restaurant, Mart Luik, said CCTV footage shows that it was a deliberate and conscious act. "Luckily the alarm system started working," Luik said.

Luik noted that most of the damage was caused by water used to extinguish the fire. "The damage is significant. The fire itself was relatively localized, so it's mainly water damage – soot and water everywhere," he said.

"The police have CCTV footage. We are hoping to catch the perpetrator. It seems that this was an action against Ukraine," Luik added.

He also explained that the restaurant has two halls, one of which was left untouched, and therefore the restaurant is scheduled to re-open on Saturday.

"The cafe side is out of order, but on the other side we will be able to continue hosting guests," Luik said.

---

