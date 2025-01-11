Rescue workers extinguish fire in Tallinn Old Town apartment

On the morning of Saturday, January 11, the Estonian Rescue Board were called to respond to a fire in a guest apartment on Vene tänav in Tallinn. The fire was extinguished by rescue workers by 12:15 p.m,

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the first floor was on fire. Residents of the upper floors had been evacuated by the receptionist before rescue workers arrived.

During the rescue operations it firefighters discovered that the fire had spread through the wall structures to the second floor.

While extinguishing the fire, the ceiling between the first and second floors was opened to limit the spread of the fire.

Two people suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to an ambulance for evaluation and treatment. No casualties were reported.

The fire was extinguished at 12:15 p.m. The cause of the fire will be determined during a subsequent investigation.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!