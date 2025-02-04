Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County

A garage unit in Lääne-Viru County used for storage by a Ukrainian restaurant was set on fire on Monday. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said this is the second property belonging to Ukrainian restaurants to be targeted in the last week.

On Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. the police were notified that a garage on Lähta tee in Kunda, Lääne-Viru County, had burned down overnight, Eastern Prefecture operations chief Rainet Juuse said.

The garage contained inventory, furniture, and equipment belonging to the Ukrainian restaurant "Faina Ukraina" which operates in Tallinn. The owners estimate the damage to be over €18,000.

"Rescue workers and police officers have conducted initial procedures at the scene, and based on the evidence collected, we conclude that this may have been an act of arson," he stated.

"In a short period of time, property belonging to two Ukrainian restaurants has been set on fire, and the police are taking these investigations very seriously. At this moment, we have no reason to believe the two incidents are related. All further details will be clarified in the course of the ongoing criminal investigation," Juuse said.

The garage belonging to "Faina Ukraina" Ukrainian restaurant burned down on February 3, 2025. Source: Faina Ukraina

The owners of the restaurant, which is located at in Tallinn's Kristiine district, wrote on social media on Tuesday morning that "there is no doubt that it was intentional".

"The gate was broken and opened, and then there was arson," the message said, adding the damage could be more than €15,000 and the owners do not have insurance.

"So someone burned down our dreams of opening a second establishment… At least, it will definitely not happen soon now. This is how someone sets fire to Ukrainian establishments in Estonia. There is no doubt that the events are connected. First Resto Slava, now - us. So who is next?…"

In the early hours of Friday (January 31), a fire broke out in the Ukrainian restaurant "Slava Ukraina" in Tallinn's Telliskivi district. Police said they suspect arson.

This article was updated to add comments and photos from "Faina Ukraina" and clarify the location of the restaurant.

