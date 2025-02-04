X!

Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County

News
{{1738646340000 | amCalendar}}
The garage belonging to
The garage belonging to "Faina Ukraina" Ukrainian restaurant. Source: Faina Ukraina
News

A garage unit in Lääne-Viru County used for storage by a Ukrainian restaurant was set on fire on Monday. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said this is the second property belonging to Ukrainian restaurants to be targeted in the last week.

On Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. the police were notified that a garage on Lähta tee in Kunda, Lääne-Viru County, had burned down overnight, Eastern Prefecture operations chief Rainet Juuse said.

The garage contained inventory, furniture, and equipment belonging to the Ukrainian restaurant "Faina Ukraina" which operates in Tallinn. The owners estimate the damage to be over €18,000.

"Rescue workers and police officers have conducted initial procedures at the scene, and based on the evidence collected, we conclude that this may have been an act of arson," he stated.

"In a short period of time, property belonging to two Ukrainian restaurants has been set on fire, and the police are taking these investigations very seriously. At this moment, we have no reason to believe the two incidents are related. All further details will be clarified in the course of the ongoing criminal investigation," Juuse said.

The garage belonging to "Faina Ukraina" Ukrainian restaurant burned down on February 3, 2025. Source: Faina Ukraina

The owners of the restaurant, which is located at in Tallinn's Kristiine district, wrote on social media on Tuesday morning that "there is no doubt that it was intentional".

"The gate was broken and opened, and then there was arson," the message said, adding the damage could be more than €15,000 and the owners do not have insurance.

"So someone burned down our dreams of opening a second establishment… At least, it will definitely not happen soon now. This is how someone sets fire to Ukrainian establishments in Estonia. There is no doubt that the events are connected. First Resto Slava, now - us. So who is next?…"

In the early hours of Friday (January 31), a fire broke out in the Ukrainian restaurant "Slava Ukraina" in Tallinn's Telliskivi district. Police said they suspect arson.

This article was updated to add comments and photos from "Faina Ukraina" and clarify the location of the restaurant.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:04

Government budget cuts end universities' performance-based scholarships

12:32

PPA to close Tallinn's P. Pinna service hall in April Updated

12:19

Four accused of laundering embezzled Ukrainian money to stand trial

11:51

Herbicide-resistant weeds increasingly common in Estonia

11:26

Tallinn planning to modernize several streets in Old Town

10:54

Some patients unaware planned denture benefit update was scrapped by cuts

10:36

Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County Updated

09:59

Narva creative incubator may be shut down over significant rent arrears

09:09

Critical infrastructure operators may be given right to take down drones

08:45

Economist: Trump trying to use tariffs to get better deals elsewhere

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

03.02

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia Updated

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

03.02

AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

03.02

New Pelguranna tramline raising tensions among residents

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

03.02

President awards 6 diplomats honorary title of ambassador for life

03.02

Power plants preparing to offer frequency reserves during desynchronization process

10:36

Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo