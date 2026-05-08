Norwegian companies are planning a billion‑euro hydrogen plant in Pärnu County

Norwegian‑backed companies Northern Europe Energy Group and Vindr Baltics are planning to build a billion‑euro green hydrogen plant and a data center in Häädemeeste municipality in Pärnu County, both of which would use wind power.

"Northern Europe Energy Group plans to build a green hydrogen plant with its electricity supply provided by wind power producer Vindr Baltics. The total investment amounts to one billion euros, and according to current plans the plant, scheduled to begin operations in 2031, will create at least 100 jobs in the Urissaare area near the Estonian‑Latvian border," the companies said.

"Under the agreement, Vindr will supply renewable electricity to the green hydrogen plant via the Estonian electricity grid," the statement added.

A memorandum to be signed in Tallinn on Friday sets out the agreed pricing terms and a defined long‑term supply period, providing both sides with a stable and predictable basis for investments and further activities, the companies said.

The signing will be attended by Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt, Norwegian Ambassador to Estonia Marius Dirdal, Chairman of the Board of Northern Europe Energy Group Tor Arne Pedersen, and CEO of Vindr Baltics Marko Viiding.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!