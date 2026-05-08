X!

Norwegian companies are planning a billion‑euro hydrogen plant in Pärnu County

News
A wind farm. Photo is illustrative.
A wind farm. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

Norwegian‑backed companies Northern Europe Energy Group and Vindr Baltics are planning to build a billion‑euro green hydrogen plant and a data center in Häädemeeste municipality in Pärnu County, both of which would use wind power.

"Northern Europe Energy Group plans to build a green hydrogen plant with its electricity supply provided by wind power producer Vindr Baltics. The total investment amounts to one billion euros, and according to current plans the plant, scheduled to begin operations in 2031, will create at least 100 jobs in the Urissaare area near the Estonian‑Latvian border," the companies said.

"Under the agreement, Vindr will supply renewable electricity to the green hydrogen plant via the Estonian electricity grid," the statement added.

A memorandum to be signed in Tallinn on Friday sets out the agreed pricing terms and a defined long‑term supply period, providing both sides with a stable and predictable basis for investments and further activities, the companies said.

The signing will be attended by Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt, Norwegian Ambassador to Estonia Marius Dirdal, Chairman of the Board of Northern Europe Energy Group Tor Arne Pedersen, and CEO of Vindr Baltics Marko Viiding.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Marek Tamm: The culture war will not take place

14:40

Reform Party MPs doubt Kaljulaid's election as President

14:25

Education Minister considers higher pay for math and science teachers

14:15

Estonian Olympic Committee hits out at IOC Belarus decision

13:46

Estonia's ambassador: NATO deterrence has not been weakened

13:24

Jupiter carries David Attenborough documentaries to mark naturalist's centenary

13:12

Old concrete cellar, 'miracle essence' bottle found in Central Tartu dig

12:46

Narva launches recruitment drive for 175 education workers

12:30

Estonian government issues €1 billion in bonds

12:10

Minister puts the brakes on the Forest Act

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.05

Viljandi blocks Baltic Pride rainbow display approved in Tallinn, Tartu

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

07.05

Tallinn adds extra patrols to curb 'anti-social' behavior in Tammsaare Park

07.05

Tallinn public transport network changes to take effect in August

06.05

New Muslim congregation registered in Estonia after long disputes

07.05

National divide closing, socioeconomic gap widening in Tallinn

07.05

Young and old people interested in different aspects of Soviet nostalgia

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

08:58

Expert: Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak poses no threat to Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo