TSO Elering planning a hydrogen pipeline from Finland through Estonia to Germany

Elering has asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to launch a special national plan to define possible conditions for the hydrogen corridor in Estonia.

The planning process will determine whether it would make sense to build a hydrogen transmission pipeline connecting Finland and Germany through Estonia and under what conditions. The project could offer Estonia both economic and strategic value.

The planning phase is expected to take about three years and the pipeline could be completed by 2035.

"Europe is planning an entirely new energy infrastructure for hydrogen transport and Germany wants to import hydrogen energy from Finland. Estonia's interest should be for the pipeline to pass through its territory. In addition to transit revenue, this would create further opportunities for Estonia's economy and industry," said Siim Iimre, head of research and development at Elering.

