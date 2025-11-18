X!

Eesti Energia inks deal with Israeli firms for €100-million cogeneration power plant

News
The new power station will be built on land which forms part of the Balti power station just outside Narva, pictured here.
The new power station will be built on land which forms part of the Balti power station just outside Narva, pictured here. Source: Jarek Jõepera
News

Eesti Energia inks deal with Israeli firms for €100-million cogeneration power plant.

The plant will both contribute to energy security of supply via electricity frequency reserves, and has potential for cogeneration use in supplying district heating to nearby Narva.

Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Industry, has signed a €100-million contract with two Israeli companies for the construction of a new power station in eastern Estonia.

Baran International and Baran Group, the latter Israel's largest listed engineering company, signed the turnkey procurement agreement with Enefit on Tuesday, for a 10MW-rated hydrogen thermal power plant.

The gas-fired power plant will be erected on a plot belonging to the Balti power plant near Narva. Once up and running it will will provide frequency reserves.

"The situation in the frequency markets and the electricity market clearly demonstrates that Estonia needs new flexible and controllable production capacities. The advantage of the power plant being built is the ability to quickly launch it in accordance with the needs of the energy markets and thereby level out peak prices for consumers," Enefit Industry chair Lauri Karp said.

It will also utilize cogeneration of electricity and heat. "Although the power plant planned by Enefit Industry is not a base heat solution, it is still an additional option for supplying heat energy," Karp added.

Cogeneration, or combined heat and power (CHP), is the simultaneous production of electricity and useful heat from a single fuel source, and in addition to the 100MW of electricity, the plant will be able to provide up to 85MW of heat to the Narva district heating network.

"We have implemented similar and even more complex projects. I believe that together with Eesti Energia we will create an efficient energy solution for Estonia," Alon Lustov, Vice President of Energy at Baran Internation Ltd., said.

The plant will operate mainly with natural gas or biomethane, but can also use up to 25 percent hydrogen where necessary, Eesti Energia saud.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2028, and is planned in the context of the frequency reserve tender announced by Elering.

Three bids were submitted for the procurement announced in April, with the Baran International Ltd and Baran Group Ltd joint bid of almost €100 million the winner.

The project will use 4.5-MW turbines from Austrian gas engine manufacturer Jenbacher, and the design phase is already underway, with construction due to begin in the fall of 2026 as plans stand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.11

Photos: Electronic music legends Kraftwerk perform in Tallinn

18.11

Reform and Isamaa spend most on 2025 local election campaigns

18.11

Young Ukrainian classical music star hopes to reach the whole world from Estonia

18.11

How Estonia is helping reduce textile waste in Kenya

18.11

Estonian movie 'The Black Hole' wins top prize at French film festival

18.11

Lenny Kravitz announces summer 2026 Tallinn show

18.11

Eesti Energia inks deal with Israeli firms for €100-million cogeneration power plant

18.11

ERR in Ukraine: Up close with Ukraine's counter-drone air defense teams

18.11

Estonian energy minister representing whole EU at COP30 talks

18.11

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

18.11

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

17.11

Estonian stores constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft

18.11

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

18.11

Gallery: First heavy winter snow falls across Estonia

18.11

Tallinn Christmas Market opens Friday

18.11

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We cannot outsource our future

18.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

18.11

Estonian FM to US Congress: Russia to escalate 'hybrid campaign,' West needs a unified response

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo