Elering planning undersea power cable near Muhu

The Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Elering are currently presenting studies and new route options for a fourth Estonia-Latvia electricity connection on the islands of Saaremaa and Muhu. According to the plans, the connection could be completed in a decade.

While six months ago, the possible 330 routes for power line corridors in Saaremaa and Muhu were marked out on the map. Now, there are just two options remaining for Saaremaa. Those living on Muhu however, no longer have cause for concern about a major powerline, as the plans now involve installing an undersea cable near the island.

"The people of Muhu did not do anything to achieve this. Rather, it has been caused by those who have settled in the Väike Strait, and it was also down to archaeology, as there are archaeological monuments in the existing route corridor that cannot be simply passed through with a cable," said Priit Heinla, Elering's sea network development manager.

A special national planning procedure is a long process and also costs a lot: around €2 million. Saaremaa Municipal Government, which is soon to end its current term of office, recently inquired why an underground cable could not be installed, as that would rule out the need to construction such large-scale lines on the island.

So far, Elering's representatives have stated that underground cables are a significantly more expensive option. However, even on Wednesday, no specific price comparisons were presented.

"We have done the math and can see that using underground cables is significantly more expensive. Now that Saaremaa Municipality has officially asked us about it, we realize that maybe what we're saying is just talk! But let's leave it to a third expert, someone who's smarter than us and can tell us how things really are," Heinla said.

The new Saaremaa Municipality leadership currently includes the council chair. Previously in opposition, Kristjan Moora (EKRE), has questioned the need for a 330 kV power line in Saaremaa at all.

"Yes, of course, the new municipal government and council of Saaremaa have to put this issue on the agenda and ask questions about what it will give us islanders, because we know about the various studies on the effects on nature. There has been talk about seaweed and birds, but too little has been said about people," said Moora.

"And if we look again at the planned routes for the future line connecting Estonia and Latvia on the map, there is a theoretical possibility that has not yet been proposed, but which was asked about at the meeting: 'why not build the entire route with a submarine cable from the southern coast of Saaremaa?' We should look into it" Moora added.

