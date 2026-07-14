Russia holds live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus without informing Estonia

Russia conducted a live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus near Estonia's eastern border for the first time and without notifying the Estonian authorities last week, according to media reports.

Lake Peipus, the fifth-largest lake in Europe, is located on Estonia's eastern border with Russia. The control line runs through the middle of the body of water.

The exercise took place on the Russian side of the border on Thursday, July 9, and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said no advance warning was given.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told Postimees newspaper that this is the first time such exercises have taken place on the lake.

"This is definitely not normal. Russia has not handled weapons on Lake Peipus. In that sense, there is something new," he said on Monday evening.

"The Russian forces were probably given the task of practicing shooting down naval drones," he told Delfi.

The minister explained the situation in more detail to Postimees: "They fired at a moving target in the water. Whether the weather prevented them from doing it in the Gulf of Finland or for whatever reason it was done on Lake Peipus. Or perhaps the units behind [the island of] Piirissaar were also given such a task. The Russian border guard has not done such things before," he said.

The minister said Estonia knows which agency or unit organized the exercise, but did not share the information with the media.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through the middle of Lake Peipus. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) told Postimees any exercises near the border are provocative in nature, and clear rules exist about how to behave in the area.

"Generally, people in military uniform do not simply go to the border out of the blue to conduct some kind of exercise," he said.

However, Taro said that not every incident taking place across the border should receive too much attention. "We have no reason to worry /.../ We record every incident, take note of it and draw our own conclusions."

Border guard monitoring situation

Pevkur said the PPA had monitored the situation. He did not disclose how close the troops were to the Estonian border.

The defense minister told Delfi he did not agree that this was yet another Russian provocation: "Rather, this is a case of disarray within the Russian power structures."

The PPA said the Russian side did not notify Estonia in advance of the live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus, but the authorities were aware of what was happening.

Tauno Tammik, acting head of the border guard bureau at the South Prefecture, told Delfi: "The Russian side has previously conducted various exercises and live-fire drills on the land border in the immediate vicinity of the temporary control line, the sounds of which can be heard on this side."

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