Delay in bringing new vessel to route, says Linda Line

According to Lindaliini AS, operator of a high-speed ferry link between Tallinn and Helsinki under the Linda Line Express brand, there has been a delay in bringing a new vessel to the route.

"The process of bringing a vessel to the route is currently still pending — unfortunately, it has taken slightly more time than planned," the company told its customers. "We apologize for the delay."

Until the beginning of the new season, all series ticket holders can use their ticket to book passage on the ferries of Finnish shipper Eckerö Line via Linda Line's customer service; the company's ticket office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linda Line sold its only vessel, the catamaran Karolin, to Greece at the end of last year. The Karolin was taken to the port of BLRT Group in Kopli, Tallinn late last year and deleted from the Estonian ship register on Dec. 6.

The company had also sold its office premises on Ädala Street.