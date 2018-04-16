Elektrilevi begins building high-speed internet network in Tallinn

Estonian state-owned electricity distribution network operator Elektrilevi is to begin building a high-speed internet network for 500 households in the Veskimetsa subdistrict of Tallinn's Haabersti District this week.

Households within the coverage area of the new network will be able to join it for a one-time fee of €240.

"Veskimetsa is a location very well suited for the first pilot project in the construction of a communications network, as it offers us a good overview of the specifics of the construction of a high-speed internet network in a densely populated area in conjunction with work on the electricity network," Elektrilevi board member Taavo Randna said.

"With subsequent pilots, we will test the establishment of a communications network under different conditions, including in low population density areas," he added.

The construction partner for Elektrilevi in the project is Corle.

The network to be established by Elektrilevi is an open network in which communications operators will be able to offer their services in accordance with their own price lists. The one-time fee for joining the network is €240.

The Veskimetsa pilot is part of Elektrilevi's plan to establish an open communications market in Estonia that will utilize the country's electricity network to provide accesss to the internet. Elektrilevi is planning on launching similar pilot projects in others parts of the country later this year.