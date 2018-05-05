news

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Forestry is one of Estonia's most important industries.
Forestry is one of Estonia's most important industries. Source: ERR
Business

U.S. biotech company Sweetwater Energy and Estonian wood pellet producer Graanul Invest are about to set up a wood fractionation plant able to process 50,000 tons of locally cut timber into different sugars and high purity lignin.

Plans are to team up with international industrial partners to develop from the sugars and lignin new innovative products for the manufacture of biomaterials, Graanul Invest said in a press release.

The project is significant for the whole international biomaterials market in that the Graanul Invest plant will a global first to use Sweetwater's Sunburst pre-processing technology which fractionates biomass into components faster and more efficiently than any other technology available on the market. The result will be lower emissions of greenhouse gases, less water and chemicals used per ton of wood processed, and making use of almost the entire wood mass for the production of high value-added components.

The agreement concluded between the parties gives Graanul Invest, which owns 11 major wood pellet plants in the Baltic countries, exclusive rights to use the Sunburst fractionating technology at its existing and future plants in the Baltic countries.

"In the production of wood pellets, Graanul has always put a lot of emphasis on innovation, and cooperation with Sweetwater is the next level in investment in innovation in adding value to wood," Graanul Ilvest CEO Raul Kirjanen said.

The press release pointed out that where most fuels, plastics and chemicals have been traditionally made from fossil resources and they hence have a big ecological footprint, the new Sweetwater-Graanul partnership will compete with all these products using sustainable carbon compounds as raw material. In addition, the sugars and lignin thus produced will be tested for the production of novel food products, amino acids and paper products, as well as for use as active carbon in the purification of water and gas.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

pulp millgraanul investsweetwaterwood processing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

04.05

Relocation of government jobs most important challenge, says new minister

03.05

Russian activists call on Estonia to add new people to Magnitsky list

03.05

Political parties react to new contender in race for 2019 elections

03.05

Opposition planning no confidence motion against Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

03.05

New political group outside mainstream parties publishes manifesto

03.05

Politico: Estonia among ten EU members to join Macron's defense initiative

03.05

Snap exercise for 223 reservists announced as part of Siil exercise

BUSINESS
02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:15

Siil checkpoints catch 22 drunk drivers

14:58

Institute: Juncker's participation in Karl Marx anniversary is a disgrace

12:53

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

10:42

State to spend €17 million on border infrastructure construction in 2018

07:37

On the road this weekend? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

04.05

Snap exercise Okas: 80 of 223 turn up, 56 excused

04.05

Cornerstone laid for new memorial for victims of communist crimes

04.05

New health minister doesn't support incentive-based or private health care

04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

04.05

Relocation of government jobs most important challenge, says new minister

03.05

Russian activists call on Estonia to add new people to Magnitsky list

03.05

Political parties react to new contender in race for 2019 elections

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

03.05

Opposition planning no confidence motion against Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

03.05

New political group outside mainstream parties publishes manifesto

03.05

Politico: Estonia among ten EU members to join Macron's defense initiative

03.05

Snap exercise for 223 reservists announced as part of Siil exercise

03.05

Ansip changes his mind about billion-euro pulp mill close to Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: