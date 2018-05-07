news

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.
Business

Estonia's KredEx Foundation began accepting applications on Monday for home grants for large families, the 2018 budget for which is €3 million. The deadline for applications is Monday, June 11.

The home grant is a non-refundable state grant intended for the improvement and modernization of the living conditions of large families. The maximum size of the grant is €8,000, and €5,000 in the case of repeat applications. Eligible for the grant are families including at least three children under 19 years of age whose monthly income per household member in 2017 did not exceed €355.

The grant is intended to support the acquisition or improvement of a home, such as in cases where the home lacks indoor plumbing, the roof is leaking or the building's heating system is insufficient or could pose a health hazard.

Last year, home grants most often went toward the renovation or acquisition of a home.

Families who have previously received a grant can apply for a new grant if they have fully utilized the previously awarded grant in time and submitted a report confirming this to KredEx.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

