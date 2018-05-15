news

Iran prepared to expand cooperation with Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Ambassador Marin Mõttus presenting her credentials to Iranian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Morteza Sarmadi in Tehran on Tuesday. May 15, 2018.
Estonian Ambassador Marin Mõttus presenting her credentials to Iranian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Morteza Sarmadi in Tehran on Tuesday. May 15, 2018. Source: president.ir
News

At a meeting with Estonian Ambassador Marin Mõttus in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Morteza Sarmadi expressed that Iran is prepared to expand bilateral relations with Estonia.

During their meeting, the vice minister and the new ambassador, who on Wednesday presented her credentials, explored ways to promote bilateral relations in various areas. They also exchanged views on some regional and international issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the U.S.' withdrawal from the agreement, Iranian news portal IFP News said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the U.S. was leaving the Iran nuclear deal, calling the 2015 deal brokered by predecessor President Barack Obama "defective at its core," and said that the U.S. would immediately reimpose sanctions lifted under the deal.

The nuclear deal, under which sanctions on Iran were eased in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear activities, was concluded between Iran, the U.K., China, France, Germany, Russia and the U.S. in 2015.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

