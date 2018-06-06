news

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson.
Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson. Source: ERR
Business

The European Central Bank (ECB) toughening its monetary policy may happen faster than the market expects, according to Bank of Estonia Governor and ECB governing council member Ardo Hansson.

"The market expectation is such that the rates might start rising at a moderate rate in the middle of next year. We still have to look at what the developments will be. When we are confident that inflation is on a moderate growth path, exiting may be a bit faster," Hansson told regional newspaper Sakala.

According to Hansson, eurozone inflation is at 1.5 percent, and even though it might be a little higher as well, the economy should be able to produce it on its own, not depend on the monetary policy of the central bank.

"It isn't quite normal when the economy depends on stimulus," Hansson said.

The impact of the new Italian government on the eurozone is difficult to predict, Hansson said.

"This so-called populism we have seen earlier too. The combinations are different, often there has been a difference between the original rhetoric and reality," the central banker said.

Hansson said that the markets quickly put things in their right place.

"When someone starts to pursue a policy today which the markets see as negative, this is expressed immediately in the interest rates at which the government can take new loans on the money markets," he said.

"The second thing is, all this system rests on a new basis. Six or seven years ago it was quite usual that when problems began to emerge in some member state, this immediately started to affect the wellbeing of other states. I would like to believe that we have done enough in different fields for these problems to increasingly remain problems of that member state," the governor of the central bank of Estonia said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

bank of estoniaardo hanssoneuropean central bank


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

BUSINESS
05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:38

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

16:24

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

15:47

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

14:54

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

14:27

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

13:50

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

12:47

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

11:52

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

09:56

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

08:53

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: