news

Financial Times: Estonian Ardo Hansson front runner for ECB presidency ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Ardo Hansson.
Ardo Hansson. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

As the German government's interest is shifting from the European Central Bank towards appointing a German the next president of the European Commission, Ardo Hansson has good chances to follow on Mario Draghi as the head of the ECB, as he is both an outsider and because of his attitude to monetary policy might be backed by the German government, the Financial Times writes.

President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann was long seen as the most likely successor of president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who is due to step down in 2019. But to get there, Weidmann would need the backing of the German government, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's priorities have recently shifted, the Financial Times writes.

This means that Draghi's successor is more likely to be found among the other hopefuls, and that group includes the chairman of the Bank of Estonia, Ardo Hansson.

Although Weidmann would be the first German ever to head the ECB, Merkel seems to have shifted her aim to the EU's highest executive position: there are signs she would prefer a German as the next president of the EU Commission.

The appointment of German candidates as the next Commission president as well as the next head of the ECB is extremely unlikely, so it will have to be one of the two. That Weidmann's chances of following Draghi aren't currently the best is a relief to the Southern European governments, who have long been worried by Germany's opposition to the stimulus measures of Draghi's ECB.

All this means that Weidmann's competitors are now getting a lot more attention. Combine this with the fact that the German government is more likely to back a candidate that shares its understanding of economic and monetary policy, Hansson is a serious contender.

According to the Financial Times, the candidates with the best chances to be appointed are currently French economist Benoît Cœuré, Chairman of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson, Governor of De Nederlandsche Bank Klaas Knot, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Philip Lane, former Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen, current Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn and Governor of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau.

The paper sees Hansson leading the field as both a candidate out of the EU's newer members and an attractive choice for the German government. Hansson agrees with much of the German understanding of how the European economy should be supported by the ECB.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ardo hanssoneuropean central bank


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
27.08

GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

27.08

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

27.08

Defence minister: Estonia owes extraordinary debt to John McCain

27.08

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

27.08

Informing allies about Russian meddling important task, says FIS director

26.08

Jürgen Ligi slams EKRE MP scheme to deliver donation to Crimean Estonians

26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.08

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:17

Estonian Navy clears aerial bomb found on route of undersea gas pipeline

11:50

Average wages and salaries growth slows in second quarter of 2018

10:12

President Kersti Kaljulaid starting first work week in Narva on Tuesday

09:38

Financial Times: Estonian Ardo Hansson front runner for ECB presidency

08:32

Kaia Kanepi beats world number one Simona Halep in US Open first round

27.08

Events of 1940 similar to 'colour revolutions' of later times, says MEP Updated

27.08

Tricky to headline Station Narva festival in September

27.08

Haabersti road junction to open ahead of schedule on Tuesday

27.08

GALLERY | Virtual tour around the New Estonian Art Academy building

27.08

LHV Pank taking student loan applications, Coop Pank stopping

27.08

Defence minister: Estonia owes extraordinary debt to John McCain

27.08

GALLERY | Ancient Lights night bonfires along Baltic Sea coast

27.08

Construction volume increases in second quarter of 2018

27.08

Ilves: Estonia could propose renaming NATO headquarters after John McCain

27.08

Informing allies about Russian meddling important task, says FIS director

26.08

Jürgen Ligi slams EKRE MP scheme to deliver donation to Crimean Estonians

26.08

Accommodation discrimination: Does racism in Tallinn rental market exist?

26.08

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

26.08

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

26.08

US Senator John McCain dies

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: