Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

A flight from Tallinn to Amsterdam serviced by Estonian state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group, which operates under the Nordica brand, was cancelled in early June due to the signal from a smoke detector. While the investigation is not yet complete, initial assessments indicate this may have been caused by the burning of washing chemicals left in the engine.

"The investigation concerning the incident with a Nordica aircraft in Tallinn on 5 June is far from complete, but according to initial information, this may have been smoke caused by the burning of chemicals left in the engine from a wash that entered the cabin and cockpit of the aircraft through the ventilation system when the plane was started," spokespeople for Nordica told BNS.

After the aircraft's smoke detectors went off, the pilots halted the takeoff and evacuated the passengers from the plane.

"According to procedure, after each engine wash, the aircraft's maintenance company must burn out chemicals at full throttle before the aircraft can once again carry passengers," the spokespeople explained. Noting that the investigation may take several months to complete, the company said that the investigation will also definitely determine all of the circumstances of the incident, which is why it currently isn't possible to draw any final conclusions yet.

A Nordica aircraft scheduled to depart for Amsterdam at 11:15 EEST on 5 June cancelled its takeoff as the captain responded to a smoke detector that went off in a toilet in the back end of the plane. The 42 passengers on board the Bombardier CRJ900 were returned to the airport passenger terminal by bus. There were also four crew members on board the plane. The aircraft sustained minor damage in the course of the evacuation.

Passengers were flown to their destination by a replacement aircraft.