Former prominent Communist Party member dies

Former prominent member of the Estonian Communist Party Lembit Annus died on Wednesday, it was announced today. Mr. Annus was 76.

Lembit Annus joined Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Nõukogude Liidu Kommunistlik Partei, or NLKP) in 1963.

He was a Commissar in the organisation from the mid 1960s-mid 1970s and in 1973 graduated from the NLKP Central Committee higher party school.

For much of the 1980s, Annus was editor-in-chief of the Estonian Communist magazine and, from 1989-1990, a Central Committee inspector.

This was followed by a stint in the Central Committee of the NLKP in the early 1990s and an appointment to the Polibureau in 1991, on the eve of Estonian independence.

He was also Estonian correspondent for Soviet newspaper Pravda during that time, and member of the Estonian Supreme Soviet at the same time.

He was also First Secretary of the Estonian Communist Party, which supported the Soviet Union's Communist Platform, from December 1990 to October 1991.

He also sat on the Tallinn City Council in the mid-1990s.