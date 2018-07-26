Estonian government clarifies procedure for handling crises

The Estonian government on Thursday clarified the state's crisis preparedness as well as the directory of institutions to lead reactions following crises.

"With the government's regulation, the Emergency Act will be amended so that it clearly states how and under the leadership of which institutions preparations will be made for emergency situations or crises," government spokespeople said on Wednesday. "In the regulation, the government states which institutions lead the solving of various emergency situations."

The government at its meeting on Thursday approved the regulation, spokespeople said.

The regulation names emergency situations regarding which institutions must draw up an emergency plan and organise the notification of the public, including the issuing of behavioral guidelines. These institutions must also handle preventive or risk communication. Risk communication is to be organized by the institution that leads the solving of the respective emergency.

"These are not new tasks, but the reorganization of the existing ones," government spokespeople explained. "With the government's regulation, the current procedure for preparing for emergencies will be updated. The need for readjustments arises from the Emergency Act that entered into force last summer."

The compilation of the list and the description of the risks and impacts of events are based on information that the institutions have published in their risk assessments. According to the bill, emergencies are led and solution plans are compiled by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Rescue Board, the Environmental Board, the Health Board, the Information System Authority (RIA) and the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA).