news

Alajõe to head Estonian Research Council's Brussels R&D liaison office ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Maria Alajõe.
Maria Alajõe. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

Maria Alajõe, director of the Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) Mektory Innovation and Business Centre, will begin work in September as head of the Estonian Research Council's liaison office for research and development in Brussels.

The work of the head of the Estonian Research Council's liaison office for research and development in Brussels is directed toward increasing Estonia's visibility and impact in shaping EU policy in the field of higher education and research and development activity, TTÜ representatives told BNS on Friday.

Alajõe's area of responsibility in the new position also includes increasing the active participation of Estonian organisations in European higher education and research and innovation programs, increasing the skills and knowledge of research administrators in terms of international research cooperation, and monitoring the development of European research and innovation policy and mediating it to Estonian parties.

Andres Koppel, board chairman of the Estonian Research Council, said that the Brussels office is an important point of contact for both the Estonian research community as well as the Research Council, being both a significant mediator of information as well as as establisher of contacts.

"The head of the Brussels office must have excellent communication skills and extensive knowledge of the research and development activity of both Estonia and Europe," Koppel said. "We believe that Maria Alajõe's previous work experience on the Estonian research and development landscape will help her cope with the work very well."

Alajõe said that the position was offered to her just a bit too soon and there is still a lot of work that can be done in developing TTÜ's innovation and business relations. "At the same time, considering the current possibilities for supporting Estonian research and development activity and the beginning of the new EU financing period, I see contributing to Estonian research more broadly as a very good opportunity," she continued. "In my future job, I wish to be of support to all envoys of Estonian research in Brussels in establishing contacts and mediating various opportunities. As a small country this is currently extremely important for us."

TTÜ rector Jaak Aaviksoo said that he was sorry to see Alajõe moving on from her current position at the university. "During her time in office, a great deal of work has been done, and the implementation of her previous experience and knowledge of Estonian society at TTÜ and Mektory has been commendable," he said.

According to spokespeople for the university, during her time in office, Alajõe managed to put together a strong team and develop a modern and functioning organization. A network and roles of entrepreneurship specialists has been established and cooperation with the City of Tallinn and other large business partners has been updated, while cooperation with many organisations has been launched as well. TTÜ's Mektory has organised successful training programs and competitions aimed at startups, the winners of which were also showcased at the Latitude59 conference, and the School of Technology is expanding its activity both in terms of content and geographically.

"I hope that the new position in representing Estonian research in Brussels will enable Maria Alajõe to continue the current fruitful cooperation, but now on a new level," Aaviksoo said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

maria alajõetallinn university of technologymektoryresearch and developmentestonian research council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:44

Young teachers support now open to teachers in Tartu, Tallinn as well

26.07

Ratas to visit Salzburg on Friday

26.07

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found

26.07

Rescue Board deliberating declaring extreme fire danger period

26.07

New Tallinn Transport chief's salary should be made public say politicians

26.07

Truck backs into bus stop pavilion at Freedom Square, leaving two injured

26.07

Gallery: Saaremaa bear cubs caught, released on mainland

26.07

Estonian government clarifies procedure for handling crises

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
26.07

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively

26.07

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

26.07

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

25.07

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

25.07

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

25.07

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

25.07

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Current party chairman Jüri Ratas at the most recent Centre Party congress.

Centre to elect party chair at autumn congress

The Centre Party's Järva County chapter was the first to endorse a candidate for party chairperson ahead of the 13 October congress, which was unsurprisingly current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:19

Riigikogu committee to discuss Danske money laundering case on Tuesday

16:40

Alajõe to head Estonian Research Council's Brussels R&D liaison office

15:44

Simson to Ruhnu islanders: You yourselves wanted catamaran ferry

14:47

Estonian infantry unit to deploy to Mali in August

13:51

Eesti Energia sees second quarter net profit of €15 million

12:49

Col. Karus to take command of 1st Infantry Brigade next week

11:53

€246 million invested in Estonian startups in first half of 2018

10:46

Extreme fire danger period effective across Estonia beginning Saturday

09:51

Centre to elect party chair at autumn congress

08:44

Young teachers support now open to teachers in Tartu, Tallinn as well

26.07

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively

26.07

Ratas to visit Salzburg on Friday

26.07

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found

26.07

Rescue Board deliberating declaring extreme fire danger period

26.07

New Tallinn Transport chief's salary should be made public say politicians

26.07

Truck backs into bus stop pavilion at Freedom Square, leaving two injured

26.07

Gallery: Saaremaa bear cubs caught, released on mainland

26.07

Estonian government clarifies procedure for handling crises

26.07

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

26.07

Ossinovski: Health, unemployment funds won't be renamed before elections

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: