news

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money' ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Financier Bill Browder.
Financier Bill Browder. Source: Francisco Seco/AP Photo/Scanpix
Business

In an interview with ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday night, American-born financier Bill Browder, who last week filed a criminal complaint against Danske Bank, said that the money laundered through the bank's Estonian branch was "absolutely" blood money.

"The background of the story is that my Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a $230 million tax rebate fraud committed by Russian government officials, and he was arrested, tortured and killed for exposing this fraud," Browder told ERR's Liisu Lass via video chat.

"After he was killed, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and his regime covered up the murder and exonerated everybody involved," he continued. "So to get justice for Sergei Magnitsky, we've been on an eight and a half-year investigation into who profited from this crime and who was involved in the money laundering, and this has led us to making 26 criminal complaints around the world, and there are now 15 live law enforcement investigations."

Browder expressed his appreciation for the decision by Estonia's Office of the Prosecutor General to launch an investigation into the money laundering on Tuesday.

"Estonia and Danske Bank have played a central role in this story," he said. "We've been trying for a number of years to get the Estonian prosecutor to prosecute people connected to this crime, and so we're quite happy that a serious and high-level investigation was now opened today."

According to Browder, more recent information very clearly points at the involvement of people at Danske's Estonian branch in the case.

"The level of information that we've been able to gather in the last six months is much more detailed than the information we've had in the past," he noted. "And that information points very clearly to the involvement of certain individuals inside the Estonian division of Danske Bank who looked after all these fictitious accounts that were involved in the money laundering."

The money to move through the bank's Estonian branch, he also noted explicitly, was blood money.

"The money that flowed through Danske Bank in Estonia is what we would absolutely refer to as blood money," Browder said. "The exposure of this money led to the murder of Sergei Magnitsky, and there are a number of other dead bodies connected to the Magnitsky case. So this is not a victimless crime. There are real victims — dead bodies, people who should still be alive today — because of this crime. And it's very much of the utmost importance that the Estonian authorities prosecute whoever facilitated this to the fullest extent of the law."

Based on § 394 of the Penal Code, Estonia's Office of the Prosecutor General on Tuesday morning launched a criminal investigation into potential money laundering connected to Danske Bank, whose Estonian branch may have been used to launder as much as €7 billion.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

danske bankmoney launderingsergei magnitskybill browder


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

30.07

Inaugural Ironman Tallinn to bring thousands of foreigners to Estonia

30.07

Estonia to collect addresses of residents studying, working abroad

30.07

Traffic on Estonian roads increases further in first half of 2018

30.07

Estonian-American editor, publisher, journalist Hellar Grabbi dies at 88

30.07

Ice cream, bottled water see record sales as heat persists

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

31.07

Rural Affairs Committee meets to discuss mitigating of drought damages

30.07

Desynchronisation of Baltic power grids to be tested in June 2019

30.07

Sales of 98 octane petrol spike following transition to biofuel

30.07

Company mining cryptocurrency on VKG territory postpones ICO

30.07

Ice cream, bottled water see record sales as heat persists

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
SDE chair Jevgeni Ossinovski at a meeting of the party board on Monday. 30 July, 2018.

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) hopes to find a suitable candidate for Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology in the next few weeks, before current minister Urve Palo vacates the post on 23 August.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

31.07

Rural Affairs Committee meets to discuss mitigating of drought damages

30.07

Inaugural Ironman Tallinn to bring thousands of foreigners to Estonia

30.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 30 July-5 August

30.07

Estonia to collect addresses of residents studying, working abroad

30.07

Desynchronisation of Baltic power grids to be tested in June 2019

30.07

Sales of 98 octane petrol spike following transition to biofuel

30.07

Traffic on Estonian roads increases further in first half of 2018

30.07

Estonian-American editor, publisher, journalist Hellar Grabbi dies at 88

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: