news

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Flags in front of Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn.
Flags in front of Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Business

Prosecutors in Denmark said on Monday that they have launched a criminal investigation into Danske Bank, acting on "multiple complaints" that the Estonian branch of the country's biggest lender was used to funnel billions of kroner of dirty money, Bloomberg reported.

The prosecutors said in a statement that they had been following "the case very closely" for a long period "due to the very serious nature and scope of the case," and vowed to "turn every stone in this case."

The state prosecutor said it was too early to say if the investigation would result in charges. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment about any potential targets or on how long the probe might take.

A similar investigation was launched by the Office of the Prosecutor General in Estonia last week.

The probes come after Bill Browder, co-founder and CEO of investment fund Hermitage Capital, filed criminal complaints in July alleging that Danske was guilty of "gross negligence and money laundering and related offenses."

Danske Bank's Estonian operations may have been used to launder as much as €7 billion, which is more than twice as much as initially believed. The case is being investigated by Danske Bank itself, the High Court of Paris as well as the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Browder, the former employer of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, also sought for a criminal investigation to be launched against 26 employees of the Estonian branch of Danske Bank who allegedly enabled the laundering of billions of dollars of dirty money through the bank, dailies Postimees and Äripäev reported.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

danske bankmoney launderingdenmark


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:32

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

09:55

Warm summer sees queues for Saaremaa ferry reach Midsummer levels

06.08

Report: Estonia underestimating scope of Russian-led information disorder

06.08

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

06.08

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

06.08

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

06.08

June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

FEATURE
Yana Toom
Updated

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

I arrive slightly early for my interview with Yana Toom at her constituency office in a fashionable street in central Tallinn, only to find out that she has beaten me to it and is already there. A very tall woman, easily recognisable thanks to her distinctive russet hair, she is wilting in the current heatwave in Tallinn just as much as I am and we go out for a pre-interview cigarette on the office balcony (''I'm just a summer smoker'' I say, not very convincingly).

BUSINESS
13:56

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

11:21

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

08:51

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

06.08

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

06.08

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

06.08

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

06.08

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:05

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

16:07

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

15:03

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

14:25

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

13:56

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

12:53

Margus Tsahkna confirms plan to join Estonia 200

12:02

The 'grey passport' issue: Ministry of the Interior's response

11:21

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

10:42

Government target for gene donation still a long way off being met

10:32

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

09:55

Warm summer sees queues for Saaremaa ferry reach Midsummer levels

08:51

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

06.08

Report: Estonia underestimating scope of Russian-led information disorder

06.08

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

06.08

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

06.08

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 6-12 August

06.08

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

06.08

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

06.08

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: