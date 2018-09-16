news

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Danske Bank's Estonian branch.
Danske Bank's Estonian branch. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Business

US law enforcement agencies are probing Danske Bank, Denmark's largest bank, over allegations of massive money laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states through the bank's Estonian branch, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Justice Department, Treasury Department and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are each examining Danske Bank after a confidential whistleblower complaint was filed to the SEC more than two years ago, according to the source.

The whistleblower complaint identified Deutsche Bank and Citigroup Inc., both overseen by US regulators, as involved with transactions into and out of Danske Bank's Estonian branch. Deutsche Bank acted as a correspondent bank for Danske, handling dollar wire transfers. Citigroup's Moscow office was involved in some of the transfers through Danske Bank's Estonian branch, the person familiar with the probes said.

Danish and Estonian authorities have shared information with US counterparts, according to several European officials familiar with the matter. "There is cooperation," one of them said. "They are watching it very closely."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

danske bankmoney launderingbanks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

Gallery: Tallinn's renovated Tammsaare Park reopens to public

14.09

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

14.09

Nestor discusses UK relations with Irish colleague

14.09

Riigikogu discusses transition to Estonian-language teaching at all levels

14.09

Ratas to meet with Merkel in Vilnius

13.09

Taavi Rõivas shares and supports Andrus Ansip Europe ambitions

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:10

Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronisation approved in Brussels

14:17

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

12:09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

10:04

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

Father of prime minister stands down from parliament

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Churches still getting money despite controversial bill termination

14.09

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

Gallery: Tallinn's renovated Tammsaare Park reopens to public

14.09

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

14.09

Nestor discusses UK relations with Irish colleague

14.09

Riigikogu discusses transition to Estonian-language teaching at all levels

14.09

Ratas to meet with Merkel in Vilnius

13.09

Taavi Rõivas shares and supports Andrus Ansip Europe ambitions

13.09

Major artists support worldwide, Estonia-inspired cleanup day

13.09

Estonian government approves €46 million investment in school buildings

13.09

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: