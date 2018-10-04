news

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson.
Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson. Source: ERR
Business

Governor of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson said at the Äriplaan 2019 business conference in Tallinn that the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) played "a central role" in the discovery of the alleged money-laundering incidents at Danske Bank's Estonian branch. He also said that control regarding money-laundering is at a good level in Estonia.

"If we look at the entire Danske saga, why the business was closed, why we are dealing with this issue at all, it is because the Financial Supervision Authority picked up the trail," Hansson said at the Äriplaan 2019 conference in Tallinn on Thursday.

Hansson added that he highly values the work of the financial watchdog, and that when it comes to Danske it is important to understand that the company in question was a branch of a Danish bank, not a subsidiary, and that this is why the bank and the Danish supervision authorities are responsible for the money-laundering case as well.

With this argument, Hansson is reiterating a point recently made by several Estonian officials and businessmen who reject the notion that the whole case is to be blamed solely on the Estonian state's lack of control.

Hansson also stressed that the alleged money-laundering at Danske's Estonian branch occurred in the past, and ended in 2015 when Danske significantly reduced its non-resident business in Estonia. "The situation is good today, I think," the governor added.

He also pointed to the quick change of the public discourse. While there were complaints a few months ago still that Estonian banks are too strict and don't open accounts for foreigners, the same people are now saying the exact opposite. "I believe that banks should be conservative in general," Hansson remarked.

An audit ordered by Danske Bank addressing the activities of the bank's Estonian branch from 2007 through 2015 showed that the bank's non-resident customers moved over €200 billion. Following its publication, the European Commission called for an investigation into the regulatory failures that led to the scandal.

The audit identified that most of the 10,000 non-resident customers of the bank's Estonian branch at the time were suspicious, and it is likely that most of the transaction flow of the bank was also problematic.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

bank of estoniadanske bankmoney launderingardo hanssondanske bank case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

03.10

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

03.10

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

02.10

Rescue Board wants additional €500,000 to cover summer fire expenses

02.10

Parliament to distribute €30 million in protection money this year

FEATURE
BUSINESS
03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

02.10

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

02.10

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

Opinion
19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE chairman Mart Helme, with son Martin Helme in the foreground, at the presentation of EKRE's economic programme. 3 October 2018.

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

Ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is promising they would take out billions of euros in loans in order to reduce people's tax burdens as well as build more four-lane highways and a bridge to Saaremaa.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:05

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

11:50

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

10:38

Culture.ee: 'A century of the Estonian home in the city'

10:16

Prosecutor sees no problem with high number of wiretaps, lawyers disagree

09:25

Foreign service discussions may soon include trade promotion as well

08:54

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

03.10

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independent church

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

Estonia 100 committee: Centennial has reached Estonian people

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

03.10

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

03.10

Estonian, Finnish parliaments holding joint seminar to celebrate centenary

03.10

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: