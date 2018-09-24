Danish justice minister expresses regrets over Danske

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) spoke to his Danish counterpart Søren Pape Poulsen on Monday , with the latter expressing regrets over the Danske Bank money laundering scandal which recently came fully to light.

Danske Bank is Denmark's largest bank. €200 billion is thought to have passed illicitly via Danske's Estonian branch over several years, mostly money from the Russian Federation.

Speaking on the phone, the ministers reportedly agreed cooperation between their respective prosecutor's offices is paramount and ascertaining the absolute truth essential for restoring the reputation of the international financial system.

Danske's own investigation not enough

Mr. Reinsalu also said legal aspects of the case are essentially under the prosecutor's office(s)' aegis.

Mr. Reinsalu added that any internal Danske Bank report is not impartial and is wanting is several key areas. He also sounded out his Danish opposite number on a potential Estonian government investigative committee to determine the circumstances of the Danske Bank case.

Mr. Poulsen said Denmark would certainly cooperate with any such committee.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!