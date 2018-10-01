news

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Business

Speaking in an interview with a Danish paper, former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said that Estonia as an Eastern European country is a convenient bad guy, so to speak. He believes the money laundering issue is rooted moreso in Denmark than in Estonia.

Danish paper Weekendavisen writes that the Danske Bank money laundering scandal dates almost entirely to the period in which Ilves served as President of Estonia. According to the former president, however, he was surprised when news stories about the money laundering began to appear in the Estonian and Danish media. Ilves claimed that he had never been aware of this issue.

"This is a fairly small bank in Estonia, and nobody that I know has used it," he explained.

Ilves believes that Danske Bank is trying to claim that the money laundering was Estonia's problem — in other words, that this kind of thing could only happen in a country like Estonia.

The 90-page audit conducted by Danish law firm Bruun & Hjejle explains, among other things, that Danske Bank's Estonia branch had never integrated with its parent bank's IT platform, as it was considered too expensive. As a result, the bank had a limited overview of the activity at its Estonian branch.

According to Ilves, this shows that the problem began moreso in Denmark than in Estonia.

"Come now! The primary responsibility for the audit lies with Danske Bank," he told the paper. "What has Estonia done? Estonia has not bought this branch. They want to blame this on someone else."

Estonia fits the narrative

According to the two-term former president, Estonia is a very convenient bad guy for the Danish bank, as it fits the narrative of little Eastern Europe which does not control anything. He believes that in the current Danske scandal, it was Estonia that did its job. The Estonian supervisory authority was informed of suspicious transactions at the local branch in 2007, 2009, 2012 and as late as 2014 and 2015, but the portfolio of problematic foreign clients was closed only at the end of 2015.

"This was a Danish bank," Ilves told the paper. "It is subject to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

toomas hendrik ilvesdanske bankmoney laundering


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:49

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs

30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
11:52

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

11:25

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

August retail turnover up 2% on year

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

Opinion
10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

Culture
2019 Elections
Siiri Sisask at the EKRE Council meeting on Saturday. 29 September 2018.

Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

Just two days after announcing her intention to join the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and run as a member thereof in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, singer and former Riigikogu MP Siiri Sisask announced on Monday that she would not run in the elections as a member of the party after all.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:40

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 October

17:21

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

16:44

On 30th anniversary, Ratas thanks contributors to Popular Front

16:11

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske

15:14

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

14:12

Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

13:08

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

12:16

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

11:52

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

11:25

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

10:16

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

09:30

Tartu residents not happy with planned bus network changes

08:49

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs

30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: