news

Danske Norway chief: Estonian money laundering case affecting us as well ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS, ERR News
Danske Bank's Estonian branch is in the middle of an ongoing money laundering scandal.
Danske Bank's Estonian branch is in the middle of an ongoing money laundering scandal. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Business

As a result of the ongoing money laundering scandal in which the Estonian branch of Danske Bank is embroiled, the Nordic bank's Norwegian branch has spent more time explaining things to existing customers than finding new ones, Trond Mellingsæter, head of Danske's Norwegian branch, told Norway's E24.

Even though Danske Bank Norge saw an improvement of 10% on year during the first nine months of 2018 — up from over €235 million to approximately €260 million — the bank nevertheless is feeling a decline in growth as a result of the Estonian money laundering scandal, reported E24, Norway's largest online business portal.

"It is clear that it has affected the bank," Mellingsæter said regarding the money laundering scandal centred around Danske Bank's Estonian branch. "It is a big thing — something that should not have happened. Even though [Estonia] is a distant country and a lot of time has passed, it has affected our third quarter in the sense that our focus has been on internal issues more than is otherwise customary at Danske Bank."

He added, however, that Danske is investing a lot internally to make taking advantage of the bank for economic crimes as dificult as possible. "We have learned a significant amount about that from the incident in Estonia," he added.

Criminal investigations have been launched in Estonia and other countries regarding up to over €200 billion in suspicious transactions that moved through the Estonian branch of the Danish-based Danske Bank between 2007 and 2015.

An audit ordered by Danske Bank showed that the bank's non-resident customers moved over €200 billion. The audit idenitifed that most of the 10,000 non-resident customers of the bank's Estonian branch were suspicious and it is likely that most of the transaction flow of the bank was also problematic.

Danske has reported eight former bank employees to the Estonian police in connection with the suspicious activity. 42 employees and agents have been deemed to have been involved in some suspicious activity.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

danske bankmoney launderingdanske bank case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
03.11

Final numbers: 17 million from 158 countries take part in World Cleanup Day

03.11

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

03.11

Interview: New ETV+ chief on ratings, audiences, challenges

03.11

Ratas: Training exercises strengthen Estonia's rapid response capability

02.11

Serial killer Ustimenko seeking transfer to Russia

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

02.11

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

Opinion
26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

02.11

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

01.11

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

01.11

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

01.11

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

01.11

Taxify launches in Narva

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:07

Elektrilevi to invest tens of millions in internet distribution network

13:25

Kaljulaid in the US: Estonia could cooperate more with African countries

12:25

Do they really have to choose? Estonian citizenship explained in detail

11:19

Danske Norway chief: Estonian money laundering case affecting us as well

09:54

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

09:43

Swiss defence chief visits Estonia

03.11

Estonia 200 established as new political party, to run for Riigikogu Updated

03.11

German Air Force chief, Estonian prime minister visit Ämari Air Base

03.11

Final numbers: 17 million from 158 countries take part in World Cleanup Day

03.11

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

03.11

Interview: New ETV+ chief on ratings, audiences, challenges

03.11

Ratas: Training exercises strengthen Estonia's rapid response capability

02.11

Serial killer Ustimenko seeking transfer to Russia

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

02.11

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

02.11

Estonian Defence Forces conclude participation in NATO-led Kosovo mission

02.11

Study: Corporal punishment of children acceptable, hitting adults not

02.11

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: