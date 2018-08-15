news

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Flags in front of Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn.
Flags in front of Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Business

Danske Bank's Estonian branch have announced that they are closing their offices in Tartu, Jõhvi and Pärnu by the end of the year. The bank will also reduce the number of its employees in Estonia, though they will do this step by step. The bank's home loan business remains unchanged for now, but that they might sell it is a possibility, Danske said.

Spokesman Tõnu Talinurm told ERR that Danske is planning to close the three regional offices by the end of 2018. Customers could go on doing business with the bank based on the digital signature and online services. The bank's Tallinn headquarters remain open, Talinurm said.

Danske might also sell loan portfolio

The bank has plenty of customers with home loans, but this line of business shouldn't be affected too much, Talinurm added—in case a bank representative is required eg. to sign a loan agreement, someone would be sent to the office of the notary public handling the matter, he said.

The bank is slowly scaling back its business in the Baltic states, which sooner or later will bring layoffs as well. Just when and how many of Danske's employees can expect to lose their jobs Talinurm didn't want to specify.

The speed at which the bank will retreat depends on how quickly it can reduce its client portfolio. "We'll continue to have local people here in all of the Baltic states," Talinurm said. He added that they are also keeping their service centre in Lithuania, where they employ some 2,200 people.

The bank's loan portfolio, including business, consumer and home loans, will continue without changes to any of its conditions for now. The possibility that the bank might sell its loan business can't be excluded, Talinurm stressed.

As of July this year, Danske holds some 8% of all of Estonia's home loans. As the Financial Supervision Authority confirmed to ERR, the bank will have to announce any impending sale of its loan business to its customers.

Accounts of customers without loans or investment deals already closed

Several papers wrote earlier this week that the bank is in the process of blocking its customers' cards. This isn't quite the case, according to Talinurm: the bank merely closed the accounts of all those customers that don't have loans or investment agreements with Danske.

All those whose accounts were closed were informed of the step well in advance. More than half of the bank's business clients are affected by the decision to close the daily banking business, Talinurm said.

The bank will concentrate on its business from Nordic as well as international business clients in the three Baltic states. Because of this change of strategy, Danske is terminating its agreements with local business clients in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania step by step.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

danske bank


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:27

Galleries: Real and Atlético training ahead of Wednesday night clash

09:25

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

08:21

Printers, hard copy files shouldn't disappear from legal system, says judge

07:13

Foreign Minister Mikser sends condolences to Italy after bridge collapse

14.08

UEFA Super Cup match preview and analysis

14.08

Col. Jaak Tarien to take over as director of NATO CCD COE

14.08

US defence budget law calls for change to Baltic Air Policing mandate

14.08

Second-tier court overturns termination of Savisaar trial Updated

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:04

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

09:25

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

14.08

Second quarter unemployment rate lowest in decade at 5.1%

13.08

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

13.08

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
19:03

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

17:11

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

16:35

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

16:02

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15:18

#MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

14:27

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

14:22

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

13:49

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

13:06

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

12:04

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

11:09

Andres Sutt joins Reform ahead of Riigikogu elections

10:27

Galleries: Real and Atlético training ahead of Wednesday night clash

09:25

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

08:21

Printers, hard copy files shouldn't disappear from legal system, says judge

07:13

Foreign Minister Mikser sends condolences to Italy after bridge collapse

14.08

UEFA Super Cup match preview and analysis

14.08

Col. Jaak Tarien to take over as director of NATO CCD COE

14.08

US defence budget law calls for change to Baltic Air Policing mandate

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Second-tier court overturns termination of Savisaar trial Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: