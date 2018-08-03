Dredging of Rukki Channel to cost €780,000

The Estonian Maritime Administration deemed successful an offer made by Inseneriehituse AS for conducting maintenance dredging work in the Rukki Channel, located on the shipping route between the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa and the mainland.

The work is to cost €650,000 exclusive of VAT in the amount of €130,000, making for a total price tag of €780,000, the Maritime Administration said on Friday.

In the course of the dredging work, the depth achieved with the previous dredging, which according to the Baltic nominal height system was 5.4 m but according to the uniform European height system currently in use is 5.2 m, will be restored in the channel.

Dredging is to begin on 22 August at the latest, and according to a permit issued for the special use of water, work must be concluded by 15 October.

Dreding work will be conducted at night so as not to disturb ferry traffic between the island and the mainland.