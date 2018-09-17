news

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Two women walking in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park. Photo is illustrative.
Two women walking in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

A second-tier court in Estonia has deemed unconstitutional the portion of the Aliens Act which does not provide a legal basis for the issuance of a fixed-term Estonian residence permit to the partner of an Estonian citizen in a registered same-sex partnership.

The circuit court found that in the procedure for the issuance of a fixed-term residence permit, the plaintiffs and their partners were groundlessly subject to worse treatment than heterosexual individuals, for whom the possibility exists to get married, a spokesperson for the courts said.

As the family lives of same-sex couples and heterosexual couples are equally protected under the Constitution, the circuit court saw no sensible or relevant cause for such unequal treatment.

The circuit court also found, however, that the claims for the compensation of non-material damage caused by the failure to provide the implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act were ungrounded. Specifically, the court found that the infringement caused by the failure to provide the implementing provisions cannot be considered excessively intense considering the plaintiffs' situation.

The circuit court found that the state has provided same-sex couples with the opportunity to enter into a registered partnership but has thus far failed to ensure the opportunity to realise the rights arising from said partnership agreement. The Aliens Act sets out the opportunity to issue a residence permit to a person taking up residence with their spouse, but provides no legal basis for the issuance of a residence permit to take up residence with one's partner in a registered partnership.

Failure to adopt the implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act has created a situation in which state institutions do not recognise cohabiting people of the same sex as constituting a family, and treat them differently than heterosexual couples, who can legally get married and obtain a residence permit for taking up residence with their spouse.

The circuit court forwarded Monday's decision to the Supreme Court of Estonia, which is entitled to deem invalid a provision of the law that is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of Estonia ruled last year that the protection of family life has not been made conditional based on the gender or sexual orientation of a family's members.

Although the state may in certain cases preclude an individual's right to live with their family member in Estonia, cohabiting same-sex partners are entitled to the protection of the state, and the restriction of their rights may not run counter to the ban on discrimination and must be necessary in a democratic society, the country's top court said.

The stance of the Supreme Court is decisive in disputes over the constitutionality of a provision of the law.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

registered partnership actmarriage equality


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

17.09

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Turkey, writes Estonian rally history

16.09

Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronisation approved in Brussels

15.09

Father of prime minister stands down from parliament

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Churches still getting money despite controversial bill termination

14.09

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

FEATURE
BUSINESS
16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Hannes Hanso (SDE).

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

Former Minister of Defence and current Social Democratic MP Hannes Hanso announced on Monday that he will not be running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March and wants to focus more on his family.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

17.09

Michel Sittow exhibit at Kumu attracts nearly 65,000 visitors

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

World Cleanup Day: Total figures not yet final as some cleanups postponed

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

17.09

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Turkey, writes Estonian rally history

16.09

Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronisation approved in Brussels

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

Father of prime minister stands down from parliament

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Churches still getting money despite controversial bill termination

14.09

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: